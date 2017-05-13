FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says wants close cooperation with France's Macron
May 13, 2017 / 11:53 AM / 3 months ago

Merkel says wants close cooperation with France's Macron

Armin Laschet, top candidate of conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in North Rhine-Westphalia and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend an election rally in Aachen, Germany, May 13, 2017.Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AACHEN, Germany (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday she wanted close cooperation with French President-elect Emmanuel Macron and that their two countries would do everything to shape European policy.

"We will do everything not only to help France but also to shape the European path with France," Merkel said in the city of Aachen near the border with Belgium.

Macron holds talks with Merkel in Berlin on Monday, a day after his inauguration, with the aim of stressing the importance of the relationship with Germany to relaunching the European project.

Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Joseph Nasr; editing by Mark Heinrich

