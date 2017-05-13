Merkel says wants close cooperation with France's Macron

AACHEN, Germany (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday she wanted close cooperation with French President-elect Emmanuel Macron and that their two countries would do everything to shape European policy.

"We will do everything not only to help France but also to shape the European path with France," Merkel said in the city of Aachen near the border with Belgium.

Macron holds talks with Merkel in Berlin on Monday, a day after his inauguration, with the aim of stressing the importance of the relationship with Germany to relaunching the European project.