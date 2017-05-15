FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macron's election offers chance for more dynamism in EU: Merkel
#World News
May 15, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 3 months ago

Macron's election offers chance for more dynamism in EU: Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a press conference in Berlin, Germany, May 15, 2017.Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The election of Emmanuel Macron as French president opens up the possibility of generating more dynamism in the European project, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said ahead of a meeting with Macron later on Monday.

"Germany's future lies in Europe. Germany will only do well in the long-run if Europe does well," Merkel told a news conference after a meeting of her conservative Christian Democrats (CDU), victors in a regional German vote on Sunday.

"And the election of the new French president offers us here the possibility to bring dynamism into the development of Europe," she added.

Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt

