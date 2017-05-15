Macron's election offers chance for more dynamism in EU: Merkel

BERLIN (Reuters) - The election of Emmanuel Macron as French president opens up the possibility of generating more dynamism in the European project, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said ahead of a meeting with Macron later on Monday.

"Germany's future lies in Europe. Germany will only do well in the long-run if Europe does well," Merkel told a news conference after a meeting of her conservative Christian Democrats (CDU), victors in a regional German vote on Sunday.

"And the election of the new French president offers us here the possibility to bring dynamism into the development of Europe," she added.