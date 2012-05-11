FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No decisions in 1st talks with Hollande: Merkel aide
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 11, 2012 / 10:14 AM / 5 years ago

No decisions in 1st talks with Hollande: Merkel aide

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The first meeting between Germany’s Angela Merkel and France’s Francois Hollande next Tuesday will be to get to know each other and exchange views on fiscal discipline and growth in Europe, rather than taking any decisions, a Merkel aide said on Friday.

“It will of course not be a decision-making meeting but to get to know each other,” German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said, regarding the meeting between the conservative German chancellor and France’s new Socialist president.

Hollande visits Merkel on Tuesday a few hours after being sworn in, amid heated debate in Europe about whether austerity measures championed by Germany should be replaced or softened with policies aimed at creating growth and jobs.

Seibert said Merkel wanted to “hear in detail the French president’s views on fiscal discipline and measures to stimulate growth and employment, and explain Germany’s convictions and its views on what Europe has already set in motion since growth became a prominent issue in Europe at the end of last year”.

Reporting by Stephen Brown and Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.