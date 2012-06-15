French, German economies diverging: Merkel

BERLIN (Reuters) - Europe needs to discuss a widening economic divergence between France and Germany, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday, in an apparent jab at policies being unrolled by new French President Francois Hollande.

“Europe must discuss the growing differences in economic strength between France and Germany,” Merkel told a gathering of German entrepreneurs.

Merkel, under pressure from euro zone peers to ease up on her austerity drive in Europe, also reiterated her view that issuing new debt to finance economic growth is not sustainable and she again ruled out a mutualisation of debt, or euro bonds, to tackle the crisis.

She described Germany as the “stabilizing anchor and growth engine” in Europe.