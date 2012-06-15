FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French, German economies diverging: Merkel
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 15, 2012 / 9:42 AM / in 5 years

French, German economies diverging: Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Europe needs to discuss a widening economic divergence between France and Germany, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday, in an apparent jab at policies being unrolled by new French President Francois Hollande.

“Europe must discuss the growing differences in economic strength between France and Germany,” Merkel told a gathering of German entrepreneurs.

Merkel, under pressure from euro zone peers to ease up on her austerity drive in Europe, also reiterated her view that issuing new debt to finance economic growth is not sustainable and she again ruled out a mutualisation of debt, or euro bonds, to tackle the crisis.

She described Germany as the “stabilizing anchor and growth engine” in Europe.

Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Writing by Michelle Martin, editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.