FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel aide says French Socialists' criticisms won't hurt ties
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 29, 2013 / 10:14 AM / in 4 years

Merkel aide says French Socialists' criticisms won't hurt ties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel chats with German government spokesman Steffen Seibert (R) before the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

BERLIN (Reuters) - Angela Merkel’s spokesman said on Monday criticism of the German chancellor by French President Francois Hollande’s Socialists was not a reflection of the cooperation between the two governments.

“What counts for us is not the parties but working with governments such as the direct cooperation with the French president, prime minister Ayrault and the ministers,” Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert told a news conference.

“We consider German-French cooperation essential,” he said, citing French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault’s attempt at the weekend to tone down the criticism contained in a Socialist party document that called the German leader “self-centered”.

Reporting by Stephen Brown and Gernot Heller

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.