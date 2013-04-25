FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany, France urge EU to take lead in fighting money laundering
#Business News
April 25, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 4 years ago

Germany, France urge EU to take lead in fighting money laundering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany and France want the European Union to take a lead in fighting money laundering and financial crimes, asking the Commission in a joint letter to develop policies against countries that do not cooperate.

The two countries’ finance ministries also said in a joint statement on Thursday that they wanted better harmonization of national anti-money laundering frameworks and that the EU Commission should control and assess implementation.

“In their letter, ministers (Wolfgang) Schaeuble and (Pierre) Moscovici propose that the EU lead the fight against worldwide financial crimes and develop a European policy against non-cooperative jurisdictions,” they said in their statement.

Reporting by Annika Breidthardt

