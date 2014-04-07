FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany, France will work for quick IMF deal in Ukraine: Schaeuble
#World News
April 7, 2014 / 10:30 AM / 3 years ago

Germany, France will work for quick IMF deal in Ukraine: Schaeuble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday he and his new French counterpart Michel Sapin would work to ensure that International Monetary Fund agreements with Ukraine are implemented as quickly as possible.

“We talked about how we agree completely that what the IMF is agreeing will be implemented as quickly as possible,” Schaeuble said at a joint press conference with Sapin in Berlin.

Last week Ukraine said it hoped for $13 billion in external aid this year, including $7 billion from the IMF.

Schaeuble and Sapin are both due to travel to Washington later this week.

Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Stephenm Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
