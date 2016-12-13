German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a news conference with Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday sanctions against Russia over the crisis in eastern Ukraine would have to be extended because of a lack of progress in implementing the Minsk ceasefire agreement.

"It will be necessary to extend the sanctions against Russia again - although we would have wished for better progress in the implementation of this process," Merkel told reporters before talks with French President Francois Hollande in Berlin.

