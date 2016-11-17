FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
French PM says can't allow Britain to keep EU advantages
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 17, 2016 / 10:48 AM / 9 months ago

French PM says can't allow Britain to keep EU advantages

A Union flag flies next to the flag of the European Union in London, Britain, November 4, 2016.Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Thursday the EU could not allow Britain to keep the advantages of membership of the bloc without also bearing the disadvantages in Brexit talks because that could encourage other countries to leave.

At an event in Berlin organised by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, Valls also warned that France, which holds elections next year, faces a potentially perilous moment due to the far-right.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Joseph Nasr; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.