Fraport says Frankfurt passenger traffic down on security fears

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German airport operator Fraport on Friday posted a 5.5 drop in May passenger traffic to its main hub in Frankfurt, citing security concerns among travelers and lower bookings to Turkish and North African destinations.

“Particularly the continuous caution by tourists to travel to Turkey and the North African Mediterranean area is having an effect,” Fraport said in a statement following the release of its May statistics.

It added that tourist traffic from Asia, particularly from Japan, significantly dropped following the most recent attacks in Europe.

Militants had carried out attacks in Paris in November, killing 130 people, and bombings in Brussels in March, in which 32 people died.