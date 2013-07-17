G20 will tackle 'too big to fail' insurers: German govt official

BERLIN (Reuters) - G20 finance ministers and central bankers meeting in Moscow this week will start to tackle the issue of big insurers and the risks they pose to financial stability, a German government official said on Wednesday.

“It is important that we examine complex, big insurers in the same way we already did for banks,” the official said, adding that the policymakers from the Group of G20 leading economies would seek to establish a list of insurers worldwide deemed “system relevant”.