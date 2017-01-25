FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German G20 policy to stay constant after cabinet changes: spokesman
January 25, 2017 / 2:13 PM / 7 months ago

German G20 policy to stay constant after cabinet changes: spokesman

German Chancellor Angela Merkel walks in the Lower house of parliament Bundestag before a ceremony to commemorate victims of the Berlin truck attack in Berlin, Germany, January 19, 2017.Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Presidency of the G20 will not be affected by alterations in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet related to changes within the ranks of her Social Democrat (SPD) junior coalition partner.

"The continuity of the lines of our foreign and economic policy will remain," government spokesman Steffen Seibert said at a regular government news conference when asked about the G20 presidency.

"We are working together on the basis of the coalition deal we agreed.. There will be continuity," he said.

Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel is expected to switch to the foreign ministry provided Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier is elected to the largely ceremonial role of German president next month. SPD veteran Brigitte Zypries is expected to take over as economy minister, moving up from her position as deputy minister.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michael Nienaber

