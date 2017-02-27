Wall Street slips as Trump tweet pummels drug stocks
Healthcare stocks took a hammering on Tuesday, dragging the major U.S. indexes lower, after President Donald Trump tweeted about lowering drug prices.
HAMBURG The governments of the G20 leading economies must increase their efforts to strengthen financial market regulation, a German government spokesman said on Monday.
"We're not yet there where we want to be," Steffen Seibert said on financial market regulation, adding that without the G20 group, progress on the issue would not be as far as it is.
Germany holds the presidency of the G20 leading economies this year, a platform Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to use to safeguard multilateral cooperation after U.S. President Donald Trump questioned international alliances and obligations and insisted on putting "America first" in his policies.
Trump has ordered reviews of major banking rules that were put in place after the financial crisis. German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said earlier this month he would try to dissuade his U.S. counterpart Steven Mnuchin from deregulating the financial markets.
LONDON Oil prices firmed on Tuesday but stayed in a tight range, with investors seeking a clearer direction from inventory data and comments from oil officials as rising U.S. shale output offset OPEC production cuts.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is developing a plan that will encourage competition in the drug industry and bring down prices for medicines, as the House of Representatives leadership unveiled a new health care plan.