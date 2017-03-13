FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G20 to discuss U.S. plans to overhaul tax code: German government official
March 13, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 5 months ago

G20 to discuss U.S. plans to overhaul tax code: German government official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Flags of G20 countries are seen outside the G20 venue before the start of the G20 Summit of major world economies in Cannes November 3, 2011.Dylan Martinez

BERLIN (Reuters) - Plans to overhaul the U.S. tax code will be debate by G20 finance ministers and central bankers at their meeting in Germany this week, a senior German official said on Monday.

"There is no reason to be pessimistic about relations with the United States... but there will be the need to discuss issues like tax policy," the official said on the condition of anonymity.

The German G20 presidency expects constructive discussions and a "good agreement" at the meeting.

Germany wants the meeting March 17-18 in Baden-Baden to focus on strengthening economic resilience, mastering challenges of digitization and helping African countries, the official added.

The comments came after International Monetary Fund chief economist Maurice Obstfeld said a U.S. proposal to overhaul its tax code that favors exports over imports could have spillover effects to other economies as it would strengthen the dollar.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber,; Editing by Joseph Nasr

