Schaeuble says held 'friendly and constructive' talks with Mnuchin

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he had a "friendly and constructive" discussion with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Berlin and they agreed to work together to promote sustainable global growth and prosperity.

"We found a good basis" to work together, Schaeuble said at a joint news conference with Mnuchin but added that they would not solve all of their problems at an upcoming meeting of G20 finance ministers.