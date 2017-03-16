FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schaeuble says held 'friendly and constructive' talks with Mnuchin
March 16, 2017 / 6:28 PM / 5 months ago

Schaeuble says held 'friendly and constructive' talks with Mnuchin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble in Berlin, Germany, March 16, 2017.Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he had a "friendly and constructive" discussion with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Berlin and they agreed to work together to promote sustainable global growth and prosperity.

"We found a good basis" to work together, Schaeuble said at a joint news conference with Mnuchin but added that they would not solve all of their problems at an upcoming meeting of G20 finance ministers.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Andrea Shalal

