Instant View: German prelim first-quarter GDP unexpectedly strong

BERLIN (Reuters) - German gross domestic product grew a surprise 0.5 percent in the first quarter in seasonally adjusted terms - well ahead of a consensus forecast, as exports helped the economy bounce back from contraction of 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter.

Preliminary data from the statistics office released on Tuesday also showed that growth compared to the same quarter a year earlier accelerated to 1.7 percent from 1.5 percent in the fourth quarter, giving hope to the ailing euro zone that Germany can remain a motor for growth.

The office said exports above all drove growth and domestic consumption also gained pace, helping offset a decline in investment.

A Reuters poll of 41 economists had forecast growth of 0.1 percent on the quarter and 0.8 percent on the year. The actual quarterly growth of 0.5 percent beat even the highest forecast for expansion of 0.2 percent in the Reuters poll.

ECONOMIST REACTION

ANDREAS REES, UNICREDIT “I think we can say that the German economy has really defied the euro crisis in the first quarter. The fact that the partly negative impulses from the euro crisis have been more than compensated for by trade with the U.S. in particular has contributed to this. Demand from countries outside the euro zone has more than compensated for the weaknesses from the euro zone. This is a very pleasing result and bolsters optimism that the German economy can show relatively steady growth even in the middle of the euro crisis.”

ANDREAS SCHEUERLE, DEKABANK: ”The strong, above-average growth in the first quarter is more than a surprise. The indicators had pointed to a slight rise. The main reason for the misleading predictions was foreign trade data: for some time this has only been available on a nominal basis which indicates a disproportionately high import activity at a time of rising energy prices.

“The positive contribution from abroad was also a result of robust export activity. In view of the problems on the European domestic market, it shows how strongly companies have positioned themselves on the global market.”

BERND HARTMANN, VP BANK: “The increase of 0.5 percent puts an end to the discussion of a possible recession in Germany for the time being. Whether we have already hit the trough remains debatable. What’s more, recent forward looking indicators have been inconsistent. The ZEW and Ifo indices are painting a somewhat too optimistic picture. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index projected a renewed deterioration in the economy in the coming months. The situation in the euro zone remains tense and has sufficient potential to affect growth in Germany.”

JOERG KRAEMER, COMMERZBANK: ”This is a very strong comeback. The decline in the fourth quarter was not the start of a recession but just an economic dip. But I am not certain whether things will continue at this speed. The purchasing managers index trend is downward.

“Germany is faring better than the rest of the euro zone. But I do not believe that it will continue at this speed.”

MARKET REACTION - For the latest forex report double click on - For the euro’s exchange rate, double click on - For latest euro debt report double click on 㔥