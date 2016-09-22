Meet southern Iraq's youngest Koran memorizer
Nine-year-old Saif Mustafa Lateef has recently been awarded the title of the youngest memorizer (hafiz) of the entire holy koran in the Iraqi city of Basra.
FRANKFURT Frankfurt Zoo is celebrating a new addition at its enclosures - a baby gorilla.
Mother Shira gave birth to the young one, whose sex is still unknown, on Sept. 15. The zoo said staff had yet to identify its gender body parts as the baby remains too closely attached to its mother.
"When a gorilla is born, that's always a very special event. We are all very happy," zoo director Manfred Niekisch said, adding the newborn "looks pretty big and quite strong".
(Reporting By Reuters Television)
Nine-year-old Saif Mustafa Lateef has recently been awarded the title of the youngest memorizer (hafiz) of the entire holy koran in the Iraqi city of Basra.
VILNIUS The Lithuanian language sign in Vilnius's former Jewish quarter reads "Jewish Street" and below hangs a Hebrew version, with Star of David. Not far away, in Cyrillic letters, is the plaque announcing Russia Street, and then there is Warsaw Street.
LONDON Floral prints and Victorian ruffles defined Burberry's first "see-now-buy-now" collection at London Fashion Week on Monday, while Christopher Kane opted to spin a high-fashion twist on the utilitarian Crocs slip-on boating shoes.