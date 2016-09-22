FRANKFURT Frankfurt Zoo is celebrating a new addition at its enclosures - a baby gorilla.

Mother Shira gave birth to the young one, whose sex is still unknown, on Sept. 15. The zoo said staff had yet to identify its gender body parts as the baby remains too closely attached to its mother.

"When a gorilla is born, that's always a very special event. We are all very happy," zoo director Manfred Niekisch said, adding the newborn "looks pretty big and quite strong".

