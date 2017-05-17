FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
German farmers plant more winter wheat, less rapeseed
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
May 17, 2017 / 7:55 AM / 3 months ago

German farmers plant more winter wheat, less rapeseed

1 Min Read

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Germany's winter wheat sown area for the 2017 harvest has been expanded by 0.9 percent on the year to about 3.16 million hectares, Germany’s national statistics office said on Wednesday.

Winter rapeseed sowing for the 2017 crop was reduced by 1 percent to 1.31 million hectares, it said.

Germany is the European Union's second largest wheat producer and exporter.

In most years it is the EU's largest producer of rapeseed, Europe's most important oilseed for edible oil and biodiesel production.

Sowing of spring grains including spring wheat, spring barley and oats was expanded by 5.3 percent to 524,300 hectares, it said.

Sowing of winter barley, used for animal feed, was reduced by 2.3 percent to 1.23 million hectares, the agency said.

Grain maize (corn) sowing was cut by 5.7 percent to 392,000 hectares.

Planting of silo maize, a major crop used for on farm feed and biogas output and not generally put on the market, was increased 0.3 percent to 2.14 million hectares.

Reporting by Michael Hogan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.