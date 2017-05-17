German farmers plant more winter wheat, less rapeseed

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Germany's winter wheat sown area for the 2017 harvest has been expanded by 0.9 percent on the year to about 3.16 million hectares, Germany’s national statistics office said on Wednesday.

Winter rapeseed sowing for the 2017 crop was reduced by 1 percent to 1.31 million hectares, it said.

Germany is the European Union's second largest wheat producer and exporter.

In most years it is the EU's largest producer of rapeseed, Europe's most important oilseed for edible oil and biodiesel production.

Sowing of spring grains including spring wheat, spring barley and oats was expanded by 5.3 percent to 524,300 hectares, it said.

Sowing of winter barley, used for animal feed, was reduced by 2.3 percent to 1.23 million hectares, the agency said.

Grain maize (corn) sowing was cut by 5.7 percent to 392,000 hectares.

Planting of silo maize, a major crop used for on farm feed and biogas output and not generally put on the market, was increased 0.3 percent to 2.14 million hectares.