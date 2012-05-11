EU needs "troika" report before second Greek tranche

BERLIN (Reuters) - Greece’s lenders will need a positive report on its reform progress before releasing a planned second tranche of aid worth around 4 billion euros ($5.17 billion) at the end of June, Germany’s finance ministry said on Friday.

“For the payment of the scheduled second tranche a troika evaluation is of course required,” ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus told a news conference.

The troika comprises officials from the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund.