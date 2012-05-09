FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Without reforms, Greece gets no aid: German foreign minister
May 9, 2012 / 1:23 PM / in 5 years

Without reforms, Greece gets no aid: German foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greece will not receive any further tranches of aid under the planned bailout program unless it continues with reforms, German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle said in Brussels on Wednesday.

“Germany would like to keep Greece in the euro zone but whether Greece actually does remain in the euro zone or not lies in its own hands,” he said.

Greece looked to be moving closer to a second snap election as bickering politicians struggled to form a government.

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Alexandra Hudson

