Without reforms, Greece gets no aid: German foreign minister

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greece will not receive any further tranches of aid under the planned bailout program unless it continues with reforms, German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle said in Brussels on Wednesday.

“Germany would like to keep Greece in the euro zone but whether Greece actually does remain in the euro zone or not lies in its own hands,” he said.

Greece looked to be moving closer to a second snap election as bickering politicians struggled to form a government.