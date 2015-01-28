FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel spokesman expects Greek gov't to present economic strategy soon
January 28, 2015 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

Merkel spokesman expects Greek gov't to present economic strategy soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a news conference after a meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev ( not pictured) at the Chancellery in Berlin, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman said on Wednesday he expected the new Greek government would present its economic and financial strategy to its European partners very soon, along with how details of how it expected to fulfil its obligations.

“I expect, as do all European partners, that the new Greek government will present its overarching economic and financial strategy imminently, and its clear ideas on how things proceed regarding the continuation of the current program and how to fulfil Greece’s obligations,” said Steffen Seibert.

“It will then be for European partners to discuss matters on the basis of these concrete suggestions,” he said.

Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Noah Barkin; Editing by Stephen Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
