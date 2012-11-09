FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany praises Greek government's "impressive" reforms
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 9, 2012 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

Germany praises Greek government's "impressive" reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany praised the Greek government on Friday for its political courage in pushing through parliament this week an austerity package needed to unlock vital aid and avert bankruptcy.

“The Greek government has taken a very impressive step... It approved a very comprehensive set of measures, including many important structural reforms. These will help Greece on its way to winning back competitiveness and trust,” German government spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters in Berlin.

“It is a still a long path... but the Greek government is showing determination and courage,” he added. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson, editing by Gareth Jones)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.