German Deputy Finance minister sees "very good chance" for Greek deal on Monday
November 26, 2012 / 2:06 PM / in 5 years

German Deputy Finance minister sees "very good chance" for Greek deal on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s deputy finance minister said he expected Greece’s international creditors to strike a deal later on Monday on unfreezing loans for the heavily indebted country.

Euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund are holding a third round of talks in as many weeks to disburse the next tranche of aid to Greece required to avert national bankruptcy.

“I see a very good chance for a deal tonight,” Deputy Finance Minister Steffen Kampeter told a conference.

He reiterated Germany’s opposition to writing off some of the Greek debt held by euro zone governments - a proposal backed by the IMF - adding that Berlin was not isolated in its stance.

Reporting by Alexandra Hudson, writing by Gareth Jones

