FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel says lower rates, EFSF boost can fill Greek gap: source
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 21, 2012 / 9:23 AM / 5 years ago

Merkel says lower rates, EFSF boost can fill Greek gap: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel told lawmakers at a closed-door meeting on Wednesday that lower interest rates and an expanded European Financial Stability Fund (EFSF) could fill Greece’s financing gap, a source at the session told Reuters.

Merkel addressed the lawmakers after European finance ministers, the European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) failed for the second week running to reach a deal to free up new aid for Greece. They are to meet again on Monday.

Merkel told the meeting that EFSF guarantees could be raised by 10 billion euros and that Germany would take its share in that, said the participant in the meeting.

Different euro zone states could help Greece in different ways, she said, according to the source.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Editing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.