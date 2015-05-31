FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Schaeuble offers Varoufakis chocolate euros for his nerves
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 31, 2015 / 1:17 PM / 2 years ago

Germany's Schaeuble offers Varoufakis chocolate euros for his nerves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and Greek counterpart Yanis Varoufakis (L) arrive at an euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has offered to give his Greek counterpart some chocolate euro coins as “nourishment for his nerves.”

Schaeuble has clashed repeatedly with Yanis Varoufakis over Greece’s debt and economic reforms since the leftist Syriza party took power in January, pledging to end austerity and renegotiate the bailout terms.

In an interview with the children’s television program “Logo” on German broadcaster ZDF last week, a girl reporter gave Schaeuble a supportive handful of the chocolate coins.

“I’ll take a few for my Greek colleague, he also needs strong nerves,” Schaeuble replied.

Greece hopes to secure a cash-for-reforms deal with its lenders this week. But after four months of tortuous negotiations no breakthrough is in sight. Without a deal Athens risks default or bankruptcy in weeks.

Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.