FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Institutes to sharply cut German growth forecasts: sources
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 8, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

Institutes to sharply cut German growth forecasts: sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A group of leading economic institutes will slash its forecasts for German economic growth to 1.3 percent for this year and 1.2 percent for next, two sources familiar with their assessment said on Wednesday, confirming an earlier media report.

The institutes, whose analysis flows into the government’s own economic forecasts, had previously predicted Europe’s largest economy would expand by 1.9 percent in 2014 and by 2.0 percent in 2015. They are due to publish their collective forecasts on Thursday.

The German economy had a strong start to the year but shrank by 0.2 percent in the second quarter. Some economists have warned there is a risk it will fall into a technical recession -- defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction -- in the third quarter.

The institutes will attribute their lower expectations to the negative impact of the ruling coalition’s policies on the economy and the fragile global economy, the two sources said. Global growth is being hampered by the Ukraine crisis and weaknesses in several emerging markets.

The institutes will sharply criticize the German government’s economic and labor market policies such as lowering the pension age to 63 for some people, one of the sources said.

That decision alone will drive unemployment up by an extra 100,000 next year while the introduction of a nationwide minimum wage at the start of 2015 will increase joblessness by an 200,000, the source said.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin and Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.