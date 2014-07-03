German 2014-15 growth may slightly beat forecasts: Schaeuble

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday economic growth for this year and next year could slightly exceed what the government has so far forecast.

“This year and next year we will probably be a little bit above the estimates that we have taken as the basis for our government forecasts,” the minister told a conference in Berlin.

The government is currently forecasting 1.8 percent growth in gross domestic product for 2014 and 2.0 percent for 2015.

Europe’s biggest economy grew at its fastest rate in three years in the first quarter with seasonally-adjusted GDP growth of 0.8 percent, twice the rate of the final quarter of last year. Year-on-year growth in the first quarter was 2.5 percent.