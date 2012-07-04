FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gunman takes hostages in southern Germany: police
July 4, 2012 / 10:33 AM / in 5 years

Gunman takes hostages in southern Germany: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A gunman took up to four people hostage in a building in southern Germany on Wednesday during an attempted eviction of an apartment, a police spokesman said.

The spokesman could not confirm German media reports that one person had been killed and several others injured in the incident, which took place in the town of Karlsruhe.

The gunman has several hunting weapons and has not established direct contact with the police, the spokesman said. No further details were immediately available.

Reporting by Elise Oddone; Writing by Gareth Jones; Editing by Alison Williams

