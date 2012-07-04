Gunman takes hostages in southern Germany: police

BERLIN (Reuters) - A gunman took up to four people hostage in a building in southern Germany on Wednesday during an attempted eviction of an apartment, a police spokesman said.

The spokesman could not confirm German media reports that one person had been killed and several others injured in the incident, which took place in the town of Karlsruhe.

The gunman has several hunting weapons and has not established direct contact with the police, the spokesman said. No further details were immediately available.