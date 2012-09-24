Ifo economist says German momentum slackened in Q3

BERLIN (Reuters) - Economic momentum in Germany eased in the third quarter as weaker foreign demand weighed on exports and optimism on stock markets failed to rally business sentiment, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Monday.

A survey from the Munich-based Ifo think tank on Monday showed business sentiment in Europe’s largest economy dropped for the fifth successive month in September.

“Momentum has eased,” said Wohlrabe. “The outlook has worsened and is the worse since May 2009.”

Wohlrabe said the index would have fallen further had it not been for a ruling by Germany’s top court giving the go-ahead to the euro zone’s permanent bailout fund. Half of the responses in the survey came before the ruling.

The Ifo economist also said inflation was not a problem yet for German firms and he did not see the need for the European Central Bank to reduce interest rates further.