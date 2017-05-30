FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India would stick to climate accord even if U.S. pulled out: source
May 30, 2017 / 12:42 PM / 3 months ago

India would stick to climate accord even if U.S. pulled out: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi talk before a signing ceremony at the 4th round of German-Indian government consultation at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2017.Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told German Chancellor Angela Merkel in talks in Berlin on Tuesday that India would stay in the Paris climate accord even if the United States pulled out, a delegation source said.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity.

U.S. President Donald Trump refused to endorse the global climate change accord at a summit of the G7 group of wealthy nations on Saturday, saying he needed more time to decide.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel

