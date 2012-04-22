German industry body fears French interventionism

HANOVER, Germany (Reuters) - German industry group BDI said it feared the French government would push for greater influence in business after the elections.

“There’s a lot of signs indicating that France is returning to a more interventionist stance,” Hans-Peter Keitel, head of the BDI said ahead of the opening of the annual Hanover Trade Fair.

France voted on Sunday in the first round of a presidential ballot where the two rivals, incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy and socialist Francois Hollande, have sparred furiously over the economy.

Keitel said comments from both the main parties in the election indicated that France believed economic growth could only be driven by state intervention.

France has recently come under fire from Berlin after its politicians called for the European Central Bank to extend its role to support growth in Europe.

The BDI boss also said that trade ties should be expanded with China through the exchange of technology, although he also said there had to be a common understanding of the principles involved.

“We can only export technology when we know that it will be treated properly and in the correct legal manner,” Keitel said.

China’s Premier Wen Jiabao is due to open the fair on Sunday evening with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, before visiting carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) on Monday.

Hanover is the world’s largest industrial trade fair, with around 5,000 companies from 69 countries registered for this year’s event. Of that, around 500 exhibitors are from China, the partner country of the fair.

The organizers hope the fair will attract around 200,000 visitors, up from 150,000 at the last fair two years ago, when the ash cloud prevented many visitors from travelling.