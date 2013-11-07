FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German industry output drops more than expected in September
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 7, 2013 / 11:12 AM / 4 years ago

German industry output drops more than expected in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

General view of a factory of Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH, a company of steel manufacturer Salzgitter AG in Salzgitter March 11, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

BERLIN (Reuters) - German industrial output dropped by a more-than-expected 0.9 percent on the month in September, data showed on Thursday, although a two-month average suggested industry in Europe’s largest economy remains on the path to recovery.

Output decreased far more than the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 35 economists for a drop of 0.2 percent. But the reading for August was revised upwards by 0.2 percentage points to show a rise of 1.6 percent.

A two-month average showed a slight rise in output of 0.6 percent, according to data from the Economy Ministry.

“Production in the industrial sector remains generally on an upwards path despite the current slight decline,” the ministry said in a statement.

Industry struggled in early 2013 but has shown signs of a recovery in recent months. Data released on Wednesday showed industry orders climbing far more than forecast in September, by 3.3 percent.

Reporting by Sarah Marsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.