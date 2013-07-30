German inflation picks up to highest rate this year

BERLIN (Reuters) - German annual inflation accelerated more than expected in July, pushing it to its highest rate this year, but remained below the European Central Bank’s target for just under 2 percent in the euro zone as a whole, preliminary data showed on Tuesday.

Higher food costs helped drive a 1.9 percent annual increase in the cost of living in July after a 1.8 percent increase the previous month. The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of economists had been for it to slow to 1.7 percent.

“It’s not worrying at all for anyone. Household wages are rising by about 3 percent per year so their purchasing power should be rising so they should be fine unless inflation were to rise further,” said Christian Schulz at Berenberg Bank.

Moderate inflation, combined with low unemployment and strong wage increases, helped push morale among consumers to its highest level in nearly six years, a GfK survey showed on Tuesday. The government is relying on private consumption to buoy growth this year as exports weaken.

A cold winter, floods which swept through eastern and southern Germany in June and a heatwave all pushed food prices higher, economists said, adding that this was a volatile component in the index and tended to show big fluctuations.

They did not therefore expect German inflation to push above the ECB’s threshold this year. A Reuters poll earlier this month predicted an inflation rate of 1.5 percent for 2013 as a whole.

Alexander Koch, economist at UniCredit, said inflation had probably reached its highest level and would likely cool going forward as the weak global economy pushes raw material prices lower and reduces costs for firms.

“Prices will increase more slowly in future. In autumn the inflation rate will probably only be just above 1 percent.”

The slight pick-up in inflation is likely to have little impact on policy direction at the ECB, which said earlier this month that it would keep rates at their current record lows, or even lower, for an extended period.

The ECB’s policymakers are widely expected to leave their main interest rate unchanged at 0.5 percent when they meet on Thursday and signs the euro zone’s recession may be coming to an end, such as a private sector expansion and better economic morale, mean it is also likely to hold off on stimulus.

“What’s very positive is that for euro zone inflation overall, the threat of deflation is fading - if 30 percent of the euro zone, which is Germany’s weight, has an inflation rate of 2 percent, then the rest can have lower inflation rates,” Schulz said, adding they could use this to improve competitiveness and benefit from strong German consumer demand.

Inflation also picked up more than expected on a monthly basis, with consumer prices rising by 0.5 percent on the month.

Consumer price inflation harmonized to compare with other European Union countries held steady at 1.9 percent on an annual basis but picked up to 0.4 percent on a monthly basis.

Final inflation data is due on August 13.