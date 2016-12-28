FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Storms cost German insurers $2.1 billion in 2016: GDV
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
December 28, 2016 / 10:52 AM / 8 months ago

Storms cost German insurers $2.1 billion in 2016: GDV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German insurers paid out around 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion)for claims from storms, hail and heavy rainfall this year, less than the multi-year average of 2.4 billion, insurance trade body GDV said on Wednesday.

Storms that struck Germany in late May and early June, bringing torrential rain and hail, accounted for around half of the 2016 claims, GDV said in a statement.

The trade body - which represents insurers including Allianz, Munich Re Ergo and Talanx - said the heavy rainfall, brought by low pressure systems Elvira and Friederike, was the most costly ever in Germany.

"Never before have storms with heavy rainfall caused such large amounts of damage in such a short time," GDV President Erland said.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Tina Bellon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.