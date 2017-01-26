FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
German insurers' premium growth to pick up in 2017
January 26, 2017 / 10:18 AM / 7 months ago

German insurers' premium growth to pick up in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German insurers' premiums will likely grow by at least 1 percent this year, after edging up by only 0.2 percent in 2016, their slowest growth rate in five years, amid low interest rates, trade body GDV said on Thursday.

The decline in life insurance premiums will slow to around 0.5 percent after a 2.2 percent slide in 2016, while property and casualty (P&C) will grow by 2.1 percent this year compared with 2.9 percent last year, GDV said.

Overall 2016 premiums were 194.2 billion euros ($208 billion). GDV's members include some of Europe's largest insurance sector companies, such as Allianz, Munich Re and Talanx.

Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Susan Thomas

