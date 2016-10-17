FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
German minister heading to Iran, Siemens hopes for rail deal
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 17, 2016 / 4:40 PM / 10 months ago

German minister heading to Iran, Siemens hopes for rail deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt arrives for a cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany July 6, 2016.Stefanie Loos

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt will travel to Iran with a trade delegation on Friday to meet the transport and industry minister, his spokesman said on Monday, and an industry source said Siemens (SIEGn.DE) would be going too.

Siemens has long been in negotiations with Iran over an order for track technology and ICE 3 trains, a model of intercity train in use in Germany. The deal would be worth more than 2 billion euros ($2.25 billion), industry sources say.

German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel traveled to Iran at the start of the month and during that trip Siemens got an order to build parts for 50 locomotives.

Germany has traditionally had close economic ties with Iran, and after last year's nuclear accord, which paved the way for ending sanctions in place for years, German firms are now seeking business there again.

Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Michelle Martin; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.