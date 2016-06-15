FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran foreign minister encourages closer business ties with Germany
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 15, 2016 / 8:56 PM / a year ago

Iran foreign minister encourages closer business ties with Germany

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier (R) and Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attend a press conference in Berlin, Germany, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on Wednesday for closer business ties with Germany after talks with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

“The presence of German companies and banks in Iran, and more economic cooperation will help both countries,” Zarif told reporters before a dinner to break the Ramadan fast with Steinmeier.

He said closer ties between the two countries would also promote peace and stability in the region. “No country will be hurt. Iran will be an advanced country and a very good partner for Germany,” he said.

Earlier this week, Zarif said the United States should do more to encourage banks to do business with Iran following the lifting of sanctions.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.