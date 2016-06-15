Iran foreign minister encourages closer business ties with Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on Wednesday for closer business ties with Germany after talks with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

“The presence of German companies and banks in Iran, and more economic cooperation will help both countries,” Zarif told reporters before a dinner to break the Ramadan fast with Steinmeier.

He said closer ties between the two countries would also promote peace and stability in the region. “No country will be hurt. Iran will be an advanced country and a very good partner for Germany,” he said.

Earlier this week, Zarif said the United States should do more to encourage banks to do business with Iran following the lifting of sanctions.