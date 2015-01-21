FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trial of woman charged with supporting Islamic State starts in Germany
January 21, 2015 / 5:14 PM / 3 years ago

Trial of woman charged with supporting Islamic State starts in Germany

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - The trial of a woman accused of sending money and film-making equipment to Islamist militant group Islamic State in Syria began in the German city of Duesseldorf on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old woman, who holds joint German and Polish citizenship, appeared in the high-security courthouse wearing a chador, a black, head-to-toe gown worn by some conservative Muslims.

Identified by the court only as Karolina S., she has been in custody since March 2014 and faces up to 10 years in jail if convicted.

The charges against her include aiding a terror organization for sending up to 11,000 euros ($13,000) to the group, as well as cameras and other equipment for making propaganda films, Simon Henrichs from the federal prosecutors’ office told the court.

German security services say about 600 German residents have joined IS and other similar groups in Syria and Iraq. Some returning fighters have been put on trial and others have been prosecuted for providing support.

The government has also launched new legislation to help prevent the recruitment and funding of jihadists.

Two other German citizens have been charged with aiding a terror organization, but Jennifer Vincenza M. and Ahmed-Sadiq M., both aged 22, are out on bail.

All three defendants were residents of Bonn.

Reporting by Anneli Palmen in Duesseldorf; Writing by Erik Kirschbaum in Berlin; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

