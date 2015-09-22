FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German police raid suspected Islamists in Berlin
September 22, 2015 / 6:42 AM / 2 years ago

German police raid suspected Islamists in Berlin

German special police members walk near a mosque association property in Berlin, Germany September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German police said they raided eight properties in Berlin early on Tuesday that they believe are being used by suspected Islamists supporting fighting in Syria.

It was unclear if they had made any arrests in the raids, which included one on a mosque association.

The police said they had been investigating a 51-year-old man from Morocco suspected of inciting others to join armed Islamist groups fighting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. They are also investigating a 19-year old Macedonian believed to be in Syria already.

“There is no reason to believe that the suspects have prepared attacks in Germany,” said Berlin police in a statement.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Hugh Lawson

