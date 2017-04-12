TEL AVIV The Cyber-Security Council Germany said on Wednesday it opened its first international chapter with security firm Checkmarx in Israel, establishing a bridge between German and Israeli cybersecurity communities.

"Cyber threats are not bound to national borders, so that transnational cooperation and networking is inevitable for the exchange of know-how and best practices," said Philipp von Saldern, president of the council, whose members include companies, experts and policymakers in cybersecurity.

Checkmarx, which provides application security testing products to customers such as Samsung and SAP, will operate the local chapter from its offices in Israel.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen)