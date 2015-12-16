FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany accuses two Palestinians of planning attack on Israeli embassy
December 16, 2015 / 3:57 PM / 2 years ago

Germany accuses two Palestinians of planning attack on Israeli embassy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Two young men of Palestinian descent are on trial in Germany for planning to bomb the Israeli embassy in Berlin or other Israeli targets, a criminal court spokesman said on Wednesday.

The two men, both aged 21, were arrested in July and appeared in court on Tuesday, where they were charged with planning a violent act.

One of the two holds German citizenship and the other is stateless, the court spokesman said. Islamist propaganda was found on the mobile phone of one, the spokesman said.

The two stuffed a can with gun powder purchased on the black market and sealed it with toothpaste.

“It is not clear how they planned to detonate it,” the spokesman said. “They had a plan to use it against the Israeli embassy or another Israeli target at some time in the future. There was no concrete plan of action. It was a general plan.”

The two will appear in court again on Dec. 18, one of five remaining hearings in their case before a court decision on January 14.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr, editing by Larry King

