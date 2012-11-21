FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel says Israel has right to self-defense
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 21, 2012 / 11:29 AM / 5 years ago

Merkel says Israel has right to self-defense

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Wednesday for solidarity with Israel in its conflict with Hamas and said the Jewish state had both the right and the obligation to protect its citizens against the rocket attacks from Gaza.

“I don’t think we can imagine, if we’re not there, what it means to be always in fear of being fired at with your family,” Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

“That is why I say emphatically that there is the right to defend the population and the Israeli state has this right, and this duty,” she said.

On Wednesday, Israeli air strikes shook Gaza and Palestinian rockets hit across the border as U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton continued to pursue a truce.

Merkel renewed her appeal for a rapid ceasefire and the resumption of political dialogue between the two sides.

Writing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.