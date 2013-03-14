FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German finance minister says confident Italy will form effective government
#World News
March 14, 2013 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

German finance minister says confident Italy will form effective government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble presents a report on proposed benchmark figures for the 2014 federal budget during a news conference in Berlin March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he was “very confident” Italy could form an effective government after a national election last month left no party with a parliamentary majority.

“I don’t like the Italians being criticized for how they vote,” he said at a Bloomberg event in Berlin, referring to criticism expressed by the German opposition Social Democrats’ candidate for chancellor, Peer Steinbrueck.

An election last month left Italy in limbo with no political force holding enough seats to form a government, threatening prolonged instability and a renewal of the euro zone’s financial crisis.

Reporting by Sarah Marsh, writing by Michelle Martin, editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
