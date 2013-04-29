FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's new PM Letta to visit Merkel on Tuesday
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 29, 2013 / 2:36 PM / in 4 years

Italy's new PM Letta to visit Merkel on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Newly appointed Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta (C) speaks at the Lower house of the parliament in Rome, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi

BERLIN (Reuters) - Italy’s new Prime Minister Enrico Letta will travel to Berlin on Tuesday for talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, her spokesman said in a statement.

The two leaders will hold a joint news conference at 12:00 p.m. EDT after preliminary talks, then continue their discussions over dinner, the statement added.

Letta formed a broad coalition government after months of political stalemate in Italy following a February election that left no political group in control of parliament.

Letta, from the center-left, has vowed to push the European Union away from its focus on budget austerity - a priority strongly backed by Germany, the bloc’s paymaster - and towards economic growth and investment.

Reporting by Alexandra Hudson, editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.