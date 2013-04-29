Italy's new PM Letta to visit Merkel on Tuesday

BERLIN (Reuters) - Italy’s new Prime Minister Enrico Letta will travel to Berlin on Tuesday for talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, her spokesman said in a statement.
The two leaders will hold a joint news conference at 12:00 p.m. EDT after preliminary talks, then continue their discussions over dinner, the statement added.
Letta formed a broad coalition government after months of political stalemate in Italy following a February election that left no political group in control of parliament.
Letta, from the center-left, has vowed to push the European Union away from its focus on budget austerity - a priority strongly backed by Germany, the bloc’s paymaster - and towards economic growth and investment.
