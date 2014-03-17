Merkel says impressed by reforms in Italy

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) chats with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (C) during a group picture with their ministers before German-Italian government consultations, in Berlin March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced strong support on Monday for economic reforms unveiled by new Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, saying his course struck the right balance between growth and stability.

“I have been very impressed. We are seeing a structural change in Italy,” Merkel told reporters in Berlin at a joint news conference with Renzi.

“For me it is also clear that Italy is adhering to the Stability and Growth Pact, with both of its components: growth and employment, and on the other hand stability and a recognition of the fiscal compact.”