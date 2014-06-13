FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel still believes Juncker should get EU top job: aide
June 13, 2014 / 10:06 AM / 3 years ago

Merkel still believes Juncker should get EU top job: aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a joint news conference at Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt's summer residence in Harpsund, south of Stockholm June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Maja Suslin/TT News Agency

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel has not altered her view that Luxembourg’s Jean-Claude Juncker should become president of the European Commission, a government spokesman said on Friday.

“The German chancellor has very clearly said, including in her recent speech to parliament, that she is in favor of Jean-Claude Juncker becoming the next European Commission president and that she will work towards him getting a majority,” Steffen Seibert said, adding that “nothing has changed” in this regard.

Reporting by Stephen Brown and Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
