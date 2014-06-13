Merkel still believes Juncker should get EU top job: aide

German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes a point during her speech at the German lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel has not altered her view that Luxembourg’s Jean-Claude Juncker should become president of the European Commission, a government spokesman said on Friday.

“The German chancellor has very clearly said, including in her recent speech to parliament, that she is in favor of Jean-Claude Juncker becoming the next European Commission president and that she will work towards him getting a majority,” Steffen Seibert said, adding that “nothing has changed” in this regard.