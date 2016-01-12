German Economy Minister says Edeka must guarantee jobs in Kaiser's buy

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said he would approve plans by the country’s biggest supermarket group Edeka to buy grocery chain Kaiser‘s, owned by retail group Tengelmann, but only as long as Edeka provided job guarantees for around 5 years.

“We’re talking here about people who work hard but don’t get especially high pay for it. These people should have a secure job for as long as possible,” Gabriel said.

Germany’s competition watchdog had last year stopped the plan.