FILE PHOTO - German Chancellor Helmut Kohl (R) stands hand-in-hand with France's President Francois Mitterrand during their visit to the former Verdun battlefields in this September 22, 1984 file photo. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

FILE PHOTO - German Chancellor Helmut Kohl stands with Britain's Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (L), Britain's Foreign Secretary Geoffrey Howe (back L) and France's President Francois Mitterrand (R) during a summit of the European Community in Hanover June 27, 1988. REUTERS/Michael Urban/File Photo

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher waves to well-wishers as German Chancellor Helmut Kohl (L) looks on during her visit to Germany in this undated file photo. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

FILE PHOTO - (From L to R) German Chancellor Helmut Kohl walks with retired German Air Force General Johannes Steinhoff, as U.S. President Ronald Reagan is accompanied by retired U.S. General Matthew Ridgway, in the German military cemetery in Bitburg May 5, 1985. REUTERS/Larry Rubenstein/File Photo

FILE PHOTO - Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl sits next to Christian Democrat party (CDU) leader Angela Merkel during celebrations to mark the 10th anniversary of German unification in Berlin September 27, 2000. REUTERS/Michael Urban/File Photo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

FILE PHOTO - German Chancellor Helmut Kohl waves from a Leopard tank during a visit to German and British troops in northern Germany September 17, 1986. REUTERS/Michael Urban/File Photo

FILE PHOTO - Former German chancellor Helmut Kohl toasts with glasses of white wine with German Chancellor Angela Merkel after a ceremony of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party to mark the upcoming 20-year anniversary of the German unification in Berlin October 1, 2010. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

FILE PHOTO - West German Chancellor Helmut Kohl moves through a crowd of supporters February 20, 1990 during his first appearance as part of the East German election campaign in Erfurt, East Germany. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/File Photo

FILE PHOTO - Former German chancellor Helmut Kohl presents his new book 'Worried About Europe' (Aus Sorge um Europa) during a news conference in Frankfurt, November 3, 2014. Kohl, who is 84 and in frail health, was the political patron of Chancellor Angela Merkel. In excerpts of the book released this weekend, he criticises Germany's SPD for straying from fiscal discipline in the early 2000s and worries about the split between Russia and the West. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FILE PHOTO - Germany's former Chancellor Helmut Kohl listens to reporter's questions in front of a piece of the former Berlin wall in the garden of his private residence after a visit of Jean-Claude Juncker, conservative top candidate for the upcoming European elections in Oggersheim, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FILE PHOTO - Former German chancellor Helmut Kohl speaks during his official birthday reception in Ludwigshafen May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele/File Photo

FILE PHOTO - Former German chancellor Helmut Kohl arrives for a Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU) party faction meeting in the Reichstag building in Berlin September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

FILE PHOTO - German Chancellor and chairman of the Christian Democrats (CDU) Helmut Kohl waves to supporters after his conservative party's official opening of the election campaign in Dortmund's sports arena, Westfalenhalle, August 23, 1998. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FILE PHOTO - Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl sits in front of a large photograph of himself during a news conference to promote his new book 'Erinnerungen 1982-1990' (Memories 1982-1990) in Berlin November 2, 2005. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz/File Photo

Walter Kohl, son of former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl arrives at his fathers home in Oggersheim, Germany, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Flowers in front of the residence of former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl in Oggersheim, Germany, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FILE PHOTO - German Chancellor Helmut Kohl gestures during an electoral rally in Erfurt for first free elections in East Germany in this February 1990 file photo. REUTERS/Michael Urban/File Photo

BERLIN Former Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of Germany's 1990 reunification and mentor to Angela Merkel, has died at age 87, his Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) said on Friday.

The mass-selling newspaper Bild reported that Kohl died at 9.15 a.m. on Friday morning in bed at his home in Ludwigshafen, in western Germany, with his second wife, Maike Kohl-Richter, at his side.

Merkel, Germany's incumbent chancellor who grew up in communist East Germany before being appointed by Kohl to her first ministerial post, said he "changed my own life path decisively" by reuniting Germany.

"When a new spirit began to stir in eastern Europe in the 1980s, when, starting in Poland freedom was seized, when brave people in Leipzig, East Berlin and elsewhere in East Germany began a peaceful revolution, then Helmut Kohl was the right man at the right time," said Merkel, who was wearing black.

"He stood fast to the dream and aim of a united Germany even as others hesitated," she said in a televised statement from Rome.

Germany's longest-serving post-war chancellor from 1982 to 1998, Kohl was a driving force behind the introduction of the euro currency, persuading skeptical Germans to give up the deutschemark, a cherished symbol of the "economic miracle" of the 1950s and 1960s.

An imposing figure who formed an unlikely personal bond with socialist French President Francois Mitterrand in pushing for closer European integration, Kohl, a conservative, had been frail and used a wheelchair since suffering a bad fall in 2008.

By committing to anchor Germany within Europe under a common currency, he overcame resistance to reunification from Mitterrand, Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and Margaret Thatcher, the British prime minister who feared the return of a powerful, united Germany.

"The maker of a united Germany and Franco-German friendship: with Helmut Kohl, we lose a great European," tweeted French President Emmanuel Macron, with an iconic picture of Kohl and Mitterrand holding hands at a memorial to the World War One battle of Verdun.

British Prime Minister Theresa May paid tribute to "a giant of European history" and "the father of modern Germany".

U.S. President Donald Trump said Kohl was a friend and ally of the United States. "The world has benefited from his vision and efforts," Trump said in a statement.

Shortly after leaving office, Kohl's reputation was tarnished by a financing scandal in his center-right CDU, now led by Merkel. Until his death, Kohl refused to identify the donors, saying he had given them his word.

"HELMUT WAS A ROCK"

Tributes poured in from around the world.

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush said he and his wife Barbara "mourn the loss of a true friend of freedom, and the man I consider one of the greatest leaders in post-war Europe".

"Working closely with my very good friend to help achieve a peaceful end to the Cold War and the unification of Germany within NATO will remain one of the great joys of my life," he said in a statement. "Helmut was a rock."

Former U.S. Secretary of State James Baker, who worked with Kohl to negotiate the peaceful reunification of Germany, said: "The United States has lost one of its best friends and the world has lost a ringing voice for freedom."

The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin had sent condolences to Germany's president and to Merkel and cited him as saying Kohl "will be remembered in Russia as a resolute supporter of friendly relations between our countries".

In Brussels, European flags were lowered to half-staff in tribute.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, who served as Luxembourg's prime minister while Kohl was in office, tweeted: "Helmut's death hurts me deeply. My mentor, my friend, the very essence of Europe, he will be greatly, greatly missed."

At home, Kohl is celebrated above all as the father of German reunification, which he achieved after the November 1989 fall of the Berlin Wall. He won voters in bleak communist East Germany by promising them "flourishing landscapes".

Kohl, along with former European Commission chief Jacques Delors and Jean Monnet, founding father of the European project, are the only three people the EU has made Honorary Citizens of Europe, an honor bestowed for extraordinary work to promote European cooperation.

(Additional reporting by Michael Nienaber in BERLIN, Michel Rose in PARIS, Vladimir Soldatkin in MOSCOW, Alastair Macdonald in BRUSSELS, Warren Strobel in WASHINGTON and William Schomberg in LONDON; Editing by Ralph Boulton and Paul Tait)